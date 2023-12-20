Brookline police warn parents about marijuana edibles packaged like candy

BROOKLINE - Brookline police are urging parents to be on the lookout after a discovery during a recent drug bust in town.

"These are all infused with THC," one detective said while unveiling dozens of marijuana edibles.

The packages were disguised like candy allegedly sold by a man named Niko.

"We believe he was selling to some high school-aged children," said Brookline police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell.

The biggest concern is that the drugs are packaged like candy you'd find at a bodega or convenience store, but they're laced with THC.

"That looks very similar to a Skittles package or Sour Patch," said the detective.

Marijuana edibles seized by Brookline police Brookline police

At first glance, they do, but consuming the confiscated drugs could make you very sick.

A teen in Brookline reportedly jumped out of a window after taking magic mushrooms, prompting police to alert parents to be aware of what their kids are bringing home.

"We want parents to be engaged, to be aware that it's out here. You can see something like this - it's almost hidden in plain sight," said Deputy Superintendent Campbell.

"Keep an eye on your child's behavior," said Tufts Medical Center pediatrician, Dr. Chas Hannum.

"Nausea, for example with magic mushrooms. You may see tremors, you may see people more sweaty," he explained. "One of the more subtle signs could be changes in the pupils. A lot of illicit drugs will trigger a pupillary response."

If you suspect your child is high, the safest decision is to go to the emergency room.

"A lot of these substances can take a little bit of time... so what you may see might be the start of the side effects of that ingestion," Dr. Hannum said.

Brookline police are urging parents to keep an eye out for their kids and to have an honest conversation about the dangers of these drugs.

"The drugs are packaged to look like candy that any child would have," Deputy Supt. Campbell said. "Even if it looks normal, it might be worth a second look."