Brookline schools closed Monday, teachers union votes to strike

BROOKLINE – All schools in Brookline will be closed Monday after negotiations between the School Committee and the Brookline Educators Union failed to reach a resolution early Sunday. The Brookline Educators Union voted to strike starting Monday.

"There will simply not be the staffing capacity to operate all schools safely, nor can PSB provide the structured education required by the state for the day to legally count as a school day," said a letter from Superintendent Dr. Linus Guillory.

The union bargained with the Brookline School Committee for nearly nine hours, stalling Sunday just before 4 a.m., but the sides could not reach a contract agreement.

"We could not get the School Committee to stick with it, to work with us," said Union President Jessica Wender-Shubow. "It is not fair or respectful for a school committee to refuse to put into a schedule a simple 40 minute break."

Union members said the School Committee did not provide proposals for key issues including guaranteed daily duty-free prep time, guaranteed time for weekly collaboration, and "substantive" action on attracting and retaining educators of color.

"Brookline educators can no longer tolerate the School Committee's dismissive attitude toward educators or its willingness to dismantle the quality of our schools," the union said in a statement. "We remain open to negotiating with the School Committee throughout Sunday and beyond, to resolve a fair contract that preserves the working and learning conditions that our students and educators deserve."

According to a statement from the Brookline School Committee, a preliminary injunction was issued against the union on Friday in Norfolk County Superior Court that prohibits them from striking or threatening to strike.

The School Committee said its offer included a 6% pay increase from 2020-2023 followed by an 8% raise from 2023-2026. The board also said it proposed a forum to address issues of "justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion."

Guillory's letter said mediation will continue on Monday and additional school closures will be announced no later that 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

"I think the most important thing to do right now is to support the teachers," said one student.

"We're all kind of nervous and worried where our learning is going to go," another said.