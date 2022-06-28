Watch CBS News
Broken water pipe forces evacuation of Reading senior living facility

READING – Dozens of people have been evacuated from a senior living facility after a water pipe broke in the building.

Police said 66 residents have been safely removed from The Residence at Pearl Street.

There have been no injuries reported. Electricity has been cut to the building and there is no word on when residents will be allowed to return to their homes. 

