How long does it take for a broken toe to heal? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

Josh writes, "I was at work and dropped a heavy box on my middle toe. The doctor says it's broken but how long will it take to heal?"

Toe fractures are incredibly common, usually occurring after someone stubs their toe or drops something on it. The good thing is that most toe fractures heal up just fine on their own and are usually treated by "buddy-taping" the injured toe to a neighboring toe to help splint it in place, applying ice, elevating the foot to reduce swelling, and taking over-the-counter pain medications.

More complex toe fractures may need to be treated by an orthopedic surgeon. You can expect a simple toe fracture to heal in four to six weeks. More complex fractures may take a few months.

