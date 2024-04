BROCKTON - A truck landed on top of several parked cars after it crashed into a building in Brockton on Friday morning.

The truck crashed into the buildings before landing on top of the other cars. Brockton Fire Department

It happened on Montello Street near Snell Place. No injuries have been reported, but the building sustained minor damage from the crash.

The Brockton Fire Department said that the driver of the truck fled the scene.

There is no information about what caused the crash.