Red Sox legend Jim Rice part of ownership group reviving Brockton Rox

BROCKTON -- The Brockton Rox are back, and Red Sox legend Jim Rice is part of the team's return to professional baseball in 2025.

Rice is part of the new ownership group that is reviving the Rox, which were known as the Brockton Knockouts in 2024. The 2025 season is being touted as a "revival season" for the Rox, who play at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton.

The Rox will play in the Frontier League, which is an MLB Partner League. That partnership has boosted the league's player development and made it an appealing destination for up-and-coming ballplayers.

That's where Rice comes in, hoping to his experience and vast knowledge from his Hall of Fame career with the Red Sox to help MLB hopefuls get their chance. But he said Wednesday that it will be up to the players to take advantage of their opportunity in Brockton.

"I know I can help a young player trying to get to the big leagues. If you listen, you may get there faster. If you go the other route, it's going to take you a little longer," Rice said Wednesday in Brockton. "I was fortunate enough to be around guys named Carl Yastrzemski, Ted Williams, Johnny Pesky. You learn from those guys, and that's what it's all about."

"Having legendary Red Sox player, eight-time American League All-Star, and Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice join our community is not only incredibly exciting, but also a perfect fit for our 'City of Champions,'" Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said of Rice being part of the ownership group.

Mayor Sullivan also declared that Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, will officially be known as Jim Rice Day in Brockton. Rice joked that he'd celebrate by going home and doing whatever is on the to-do list his wife has waiting for him.

As for Rox baseball, Rice believes the team will once again be a worthy option for fans who can't -- or don't want to -- dish out the big bucks to go see the Red Sox. He hopes the Rox will help bring baseball to the younger generation, who can go to games and envision themselves playing for the Rox or the Red Sox some day.

The revival season begins for the Rox on Friday, May 16th against the New York Boulders at Campanelli Stadium.

Who are the Brockton Rox?

Rox baseball started in 2002 as part of the Northern League, which then became the Can-Am League in 2005. The team was sold after the 2011 season and then transitioned to amateur status, joining the Futures Collegiate Baseball League -- a wood bat league with seven other teams from New England.

Now, under the new management that includes Rice, the Rox are heading back to independent pro ball in the Frontier League.