Woman hit and killed by car in Brockton identified as Chafang Wu

BROCKTON – A woman hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning in Brockton has been identified as 50-year-old Chafang Wu.

Neighbors heard the crash around 7 a.m. on Ash and West Chestnut Streets.

Police inspected a Prius that had veered off the road and smashed into a utility pole. The pole snapped on impact, and the top portion was left dangling above the ground.

Investigators said the driver is cooperating with police and foul play is not suspected.

Mike Gomes was on his way to work at the time of the crash. He rushed in and attempted CPR on the victim.

"I just think it was glare from the sun. Coming up this hill you can't see in the morning," he said. "I think maybe she veered off a little bit, I don't know, and ended up going through he pole. That's what I saw first, her lying in the street after. I tried to do what I could to help her out."

Just before 11 a.m. the Prius was towed away and the utility pole replaced.

Neighbors say the road is dangerous and there have been several crashes in recent years.