7 people jump to safety as flames tear through Brockton home

BROCKTON - Seven people were forced to jump from the second floor to escape a fire at a home late Friday night in Brockton.

The fire started at the home on Montello Street just at 10 p.m.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said when firefighters arrived on the scene, the flames had spread to all three floors.

Seven people jumped to safety from the second floor.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

Nardelli said the fire was put out within an hour. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.