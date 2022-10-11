Watch CBS News
Brockton High School senior becomes first girl to score touchdown for the football team

BROCKTON -- A student-athlete from Brockton made a move on Friday night that will land her in the history books.

McKenzie Quinn is a senior and a wide receiver. 

She became the first girl to ever score a touchdown for the Brockton High School football team. Her teammates were thrilled for her. 

The Brockton Boxers beat the Dartmouth Indians 50 to 7. 

