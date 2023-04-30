Watch CBS News
Local News

Brockton High School 'Altitude Angels' finish third in New England Regional Drone competition

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Brockton High "Altitude Angels" place third at New England Regional Drone Competition
Brockton High "Altitude Angels" place third at New England Regional Drone Competition 00:27

ST. ANSELM — Brockton High School's "Altitude Angels" placed third at the New England Aerospace Robotics Competition held in St. Anselm, New Hampshire, on Saturday. 

Along with winning third, three team members, Jamya Evans, Lizberte Celestin, and Maura Barrada, also received special recognition for being prominent leaders during the event. 

Last week, members spoke to WBZ about their team, and why they're all about shattering stereotypes.

"It feels like I have a chip on my shoulder. I have people to represent and have people to show out for," 12th grader Aris Cardoso said.

There are not many teams led by young women of color.

"It feels really empowering because seeing people like me with the same color and being female show that I can really go out there and do anything," 11th grader Amieiya Cudjoe said.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 8:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.