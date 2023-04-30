Brockton High School 'Altitude Angels' finish third in New England Regional Drone competition

ST. ANSELM — Brockton High School's "Altitude Angels" placed third at the New England Aerospace Robotics Competition held in St. Anselm, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

Along with winning third, three team members, Jamya Evans, Lizberte Celestin, and Maura Barrada, also received special recognition for being prominent leaders during the event.

Last week, members spoke to WBZ about their team, and why they're all about shattering stereotypes.

"It feels like I have a chip on my shoulder. I have people to represent and have people to show out for," 12th grader Aris Cardoso said.

There are not many teams led by young women of color.

"It feels really empowering because seeing people like me with the same color and being female show that I can really go out there and do anything," 11th grader Amieiya Cudjoe said.