Massive fire rips through 2 multi-family Brockton homes, trapping residents in backyard

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massive fire rips through 2 multi-family Brockton homes
Massive fire rips through 2 multi-family Brockton homes 02:00

BROCKTON – A massive fire ripped through two multi-family Brockton homes early Thursday morning, leaving residents trapped in a fenced-in backyard after they escaped.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on South Street.

When firefighters arrived, families were trapped in the yard. The fence had to be cut so people could get to safety.

While firefighters made their way to the backyard, the house next door went up in flames.

In total, all 19 residents from the two homes are believed to be accounted for, firefighters said.

Two residents and one firefighter were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Maria Rogers credits her dog for saving her life when flames broke out. She was asleep when the fire started.

"Very grateful. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have woke up. He was barking like crazy. I would have died today if it wasn't for him. I'm very grateful," Rogers said. "Thank god everyone is OK in this house and that house. We all got out alive and that's what we've got to be thankful for. But we just lost everything."

WBZ-News Staff
First published on June 1, 2023 / 6:26 AM

First published on June 1, 2023 / 6:26 AM

