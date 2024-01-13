4 seriously hurt in rollover Brockton crash

BROCKTON - Four people have been seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Brockton Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. in the area of 260 Belair Street.

Police said that the driver lost control driving north then crashed into a fire hydrant and two trees before rolling over.

The victims were ejected from the car before it caught fire.

Two of them were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and the other two were taken to South Shore Hospital.

One of the victims has since been transferred to a Boston hospital by helicopter.

There is no update on the condition of the victims.