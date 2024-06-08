Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts police investigating apparent drowning of 2-year-old boy found in backyard pool

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Police investigating apparent drowning of 2-year-old in Brockton
Police investigating apparent drowning of 2-year-old in Brockton 00:17

BOSTON - Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a 2-year-old boy in a backyard above-ground pool in Brockton.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, on Ardsley Circle.

Police arrived at the scene to find the child unresponsive in an above-ground pool in the backyard of the home. The boy was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the drowning and the boy's identity have not been released. 

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is digital producer for CBS Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson student organizations like WEBN and the Emerson Channel.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 5:48 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.