Massachusetts police investigating apparent drowning of 2-year-old boy found in backyard pool

BOSTON - Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a 2-year-old boy in a backyard above-ground pool in Brockton.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, on Ardsley Circle.

Police arrived at the scene to find the child unresponsive in an above-ground pool in the backyard of the home. The boy was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the drowning and the boy's identity have not been released.