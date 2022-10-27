Brock Holt announces his retirement after 10-year MLB career

BOSTON -- Former Red Sox fan favorite Brock Holt has called it a career. Holt announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 34.

Holt made the announcement on his Instagram page with a video that was comprised mostly of his Red Sox highlights.

"Damn it that was fun. For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing I ever wanted to do…play Major League Baseball. Today I hang them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates," Holt wrote. "I'm proud of every single second of it. If you were a part of it at any point…know that I love you and I am forever grateful! We had one hell of a ride."

Holt was acquired by Boston from Pittsburgh in December 2012 along with reliever Joel Hanrahan, who was supposed to be the team's closer the following season. But while Hanrahan was never healthy and barely played for Boston, Holt became an integral -- and beloved -- part of the Red Sox.

Holt played seven of his 10 MLB seasons with the Red Sox, seeing just about every position on the diamond during his time in Boston. He was named an All-Star in 2015 and won a World Series with the team in 2018, when Holt became the only player in MLB history to hit for the cycle during the postseason. He did that in a 16-1 Boston victory over the Yankees in New York, making the feat all the more sweeter for Holt and Red Sox fans.

Holt was even more endearing for his work off the field, serving as the team's Jimmy Fund captain throughout his tenure. He would regularly host Jimmy Fund families at Fenway Park for games, and he and his wife, Lakyn, frequently visited with patients at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

After leaving Boston in 2019, Holt split the 2020 season with the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals before playing the 2021 season with the Texas Rangers. He signed a minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves before the 2022 season, but was released a few weeks later. He did not end up playing in 2022.

His playing days may be over, but don't be shocked to see (and hear) Holt spend some time in the broadcast booth in the near future after a few fill-in stints with NESN last season. And it should come as no surprise if he and his family are back in Boston, once again immersed in the community and charity work.