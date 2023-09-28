It Happens Here: Bri's Sweet Treats now among the best in Worcester County

It Happens Here: Bri's Sweet Treats now among the best in Worcester County

It Happens Here: Bri's Sweet Treats now among the best in Worcester County

LEICESTER - Briana Azier of Leicester says her successful shop, Bri's Sweet Treats, "was born and raised out of the ashes of the pandemic."

It's funny the turns that life will take you on and they turn out to be worthwhile.

"Literally my son and I just looked around during a time of sadness and tragedy and we wanted to spread happiness," Azier told WBZ-TV.

Azier was in the business sector but during the pandemic she started making candy. This was a new venture.

"We started giving them away in gift boxes to friends and family and neighbors. It did exactly what we thought it was going to do. It spread happiness," she said.

That one act of kindness snowballed into Bri's Sweet Treats. Her sweet shop has earned some high accolades.

"Bri's Sweet Treats is currently the number one chocolate and candy store in Worcester for the second year in a row. I'm the Worcester Business Journal 'Best New Business' for 2023," she told WBZ.

And if you want to know what piece of candy she's known for, it's her giant peanut butter cup.

The giant peanut butter cups at Bri's Sweet Treats. CBS Boston

"Each one of my peanut butter cups weighs almost one quarter pound," she said.

Azier worked on this peanut butter to chocolate mixture for a full year.

"Changing the peanut butter concoction and the ingredients until I came to the perfection that you see here, that is sold throughout stores in central Mass," she said.

"It's the best job in the entire world. It literally is. I'm with my family, my husband and I (and) my son. Amanda, my (assistant), has quickly become like family. It's just great!"

For more information, visit their website.