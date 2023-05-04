Brigham and Women's doctors perform groundbreaking brain surgery on baby still in womb

Brigham and Women's doctors perform first-ever brain surgery on baby still in womb

Brigham and Women's doctors perform first-ever brain surgery on baby still in womb

Brigham and Women's doctors perform first-ever brain surgery on baby still in womb

BOSTON – Doctors at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston performed a groundbreaking surgery on a baby still in the womb.

The remarkable brain surgery was performed recently for the first time in the United States.

Brigham and Women's doctors used a needle similar to those used for an amniocentesis.

They were able to fix a blood vessel abnormality that is often fatal in the brain of a 34-week-old fetus.

The left side of this image shows the large vessel the right side of the image is after the repair.

The image on the left show the baby's brain before surgery, while the image on the right shows the brain after the procedure. Brigham and Women's Hospital

And this is the brain 26 days after the baby was born.

The baby's brain 26 days after she was born. Brigham and Women's Hospital

Dr. Darren Orbach spoke to WBZ-TV about the intricate procedure.

"The best part was when she was born, just seeing her in the NICU be fine and, you know, we would all sort of look at each other and pinch ourselves," Orbach said. "We were not sure when it was OK to celebrate because you just don't see that with these babies. So that was really the moment when we knew that all was going to be great."

The procedure was part of an FDA-approved clinical trial.

Mom and baby are both doing well.