Bridgewater driver pulled from SUV by Good Samaritan after crashing into Lake Nippenicket
BRIDGEWATER – A Good Samaritan rushed into action to pull a woman from an SUV following a crash in Bridgewater Thursday morning.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. when a woman drove into Lake Nippenicket.
The SUV ended up partially submerged in the lake about 50 yards from shore.
Witnesses said a man pulled the woman out through her window.
The woman was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The Good Samaritan was evaluated at the scene but declined treatment.
The crash is under investigation.
