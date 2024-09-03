Worker trapped by coal on train car in Bridgewater; rescue efforts underway

BRIDGEWATER - Rescuers were working to free a man trapped waist-deep in coal on a freight train car in Bridgewater on Tuesday.

The train is not on a rail line. Authorities believe the worker will be OK, but it could take a while to free him. Crews are standing by to take him to the hospital as soon as he's rescued.

Chief Rob O'Brien with the Plymouth County technical rescue team said a vacuum truck is being used to carefully remove coal from around the man. He said the worker is alert and talking to paramedics.

The rescue is taking hours because of the "tremendous amount of weight" trapping him, O'Brien said.

"This is a very time consuming and slow operation because we're trying to keep the person safe the whole time that we do it," he said. "If you think of coal it's like water, as soon as you start moving some of it, it's going to start moving around."