Driver killed, second driver injured in head-on collision on Bridge Street in Pelham, New Hampshire

PELHAM, N.H. - One driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Pelham, New Hampshire.

It happened just before 6 a.m. on Bridge Street just south of Hobbs Road. Police said the two cars collided and when they arrived on scene, one of the cars was on fire. Good Samaritans helped put out the fire before firefighters arrived.

Both drivers were unconscious in their vehicles. One was pronounced dead and the other was hospitalized in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.