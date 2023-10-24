Brides Across America rebuilds after 80 percent of wedding dresses destroyed by Massachusetts floods

NORTH ANDOVER - A North Andover nonprofit is moving back into its warehouse after heavy flooding damaged millions of dollars in wedding dress donations. The organization helps to provide free dresses to military members and first responders.

"This was just like a river flowing through, with contaminated water and mud all over the place," says Heidi Janson, CEO of Brides Across America. "We thought we were going to be in good shape, and I had no idea."

Heidi Janson, CEO of Brides Across America, stands with donated dresses after the nonprofit began to move back into its warehouse after flooding two months ago. CBS Boston



The heavy rains flooded the warehouse two months ago. The water rose above the loading docks and into the hallways. Brides Across America lost 80 percent of its donations. The remaining 20 percent were in boxes off the ground. The organization receives expensive dress donations from individuals, stores, and sponsors. They are luxury dresses, with some retailing for as high as $10,000. The nonprofit believes it lost $7 million in dress donations.

"Dresses are like wicks, so all the water absorbs up to the dresses. We didn't have flood insurance, so nothing is covered," says Jansen. "Girls want to come in, and they feel special like every other bride. They want the latest and greatest designs, so we're pretty selective."

Wedding dresses ruined by North Andover flooding. CBS Boston



After two months of renovations, they are finally moving back in with what stock they have left. Brides Across America has its next dress giveaway scheduled in November. Before the flood, the nonprofit had to stop taking in donations because it was overwhelmed. Now, the brides will have to pick from what is left.

"We just hauled everything out as fast as we could," says Jansen. "We do have three pallets that actually just arrived. One of our big sponsors sends us dresses a few times a year."