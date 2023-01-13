I-Team obtains Brian Walshe booking photos from 2018 arrest

LYNN - The WBZ I-Team obtained booking photos of Brian Walshe that were taken at the Lynn Police Department moments after federal agents raided his Lynn home on May 9, 2018.

Armed with a search and arrest warrant, police went into the Essex Street condominium that Brian owned with his wife Ana Walshe at 6 a.m.

Agents were looking for evidence of wire fraud involving stolen Andy Warhol paintings and the sale of fake art.

Booking photo from Brian Walshe's 2018 arrest related to art fraud charges CBS Boston

Walshe was brought to Lynn police for what is called a courtesy booking before agents took him into federal custody. There he was photographed and put into the system.

In 2021, Walshe pleaded guilty to those charges and was awaiting sentencing.

He was released from custody on home confinement with an electronic monitoring bracelet. It was not equipped with GPS tracking, which it made it more difficult for state and Cohasset police to retrace his steps in the days after he reported his wife Ana missing last week.

Walshe is now charged with misleading investigators and is being held in jail on $500,000 bail.