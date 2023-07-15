Brian Roberge arrested in connection with homicide in Walmart parking lot in Somersworth, New Hampshire

Man arrested in homicide at Walmart parking lot in Somersworth, NH

Man arrested in homicide at Walmart parking lot in Somersworth, NH

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - A man was arrested in connection with a homicide Friday night in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

Brian Roberge, 52, is in custody for the murder of 79-year-old Jan VanTassel, of Center Ossipee.

Police said they were called to the Walmart in Somersworth just after 11 p.m. Friday for an assault in the parking lot. Upon arrival, police said they found VanTassel with head and facial injuries after being hit multiple times. He was pronounce dead at the scene.

Roberge is due to be arraigned Monday in the Strafford County Superior Court.