Brian O'Halloran reportedly accepts new role with Red Sox

BOSTON -- After the Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom last week, the team announced that general manager Brian O'Halloran had been offered a new role with the team. We now know what role O'Halloran will fill going forward.

"BOH" -- as he if often referred to by team president Sam Kennedy -- will now be Boston's executive vice president of baseball operations, MassLive's Christopher Smith first reported Friday. His exact duties with the team remain TBD, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, but O'Halloran will report to the new head of Boston's baseball ops. department, whomever that may be.

The Red Sox have not yet started the search for Bloom's replacement, but that should begin soon now that O'Halloran has accepted a new role with the club.

A Weymouth native, O'Halloran has been with the Red Sox since 2002, starting as an unpaid volunteer before becoming a baseball ops assistant by the end of that season. He's climbed up the organization's leadership since then, serving as director of baseball operations for five seasons under Theo Epstein before becoming the VP of baseball ops in 2011.

O'Halloran was also an assistant general manager for eight seasons under Ben Cherrington and Dave Dombrowski. He was appointed general manager in 2019 after Bloom was hired as Boston's chief baseball officer.