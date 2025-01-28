Brian Belichick reportedly not returning to Patriots coaching staff

FOXBORO -- The last Belichick remaining in New England is reportedly leaving the Patriots coaching staff. Brian Belichick, who stayed on the Patriots staff last season even after his father was dismissed as head coach, will not be on Mike Vrabel's staff in 2025, according to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss.

The youngest son of Bill Belichick, Brian Belichick was New England's safeties coach for the last five seasons under his father and 2024 head coach Jerod Mayo. He initially joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2016 as a scouting assistant, and then served as a coaching assistant from 2017-2019. Belichick earned two Super Bowl rings during his time on the New England staff.

While his older brother, Steve, chose to leave the Patriots after his father's departure following the 2023 season, Brian stayed on to remain on Mayo's staff. Steve left New England for the college ranks to become the defensive coordinator at Washington, but has since joined his dad on his staff at the University of North Carolina.

Brian Belichick could now potentially join his father and brother on the Tar Heels staff in Chapel Hill.

Mike Vrabel's Patriots coaching staff

Brian Belichick is the latest member of Mayo's coaching staff to leave New England this offseason. Defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington and defensive coaches Dont'a Hightower and Drew Wilkins also left as new head coach Mike Vrabel built out his own staff for the Patriots.

Vrabel has tabbed Terrell Williams to be his defensive coordinator with the Patriots, with Zak Kuhr, Clinton McMillan, Milton Patterson, and Kevin Richardson reportedly hired for unspecified roles. Richardson is the likeliest candidate to replace Belichick as the team's safeties coach at the moment, after he spent last season as an assistant defensive backs coach at Illinois.

The only two coaches returning from New England's 2024 staff are special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer and special teams assistant Tom Quinn, who will hold those same roles for the Patriots under Vrabel.