Man brings Jeopardy! to senior centers across Massachusetts

ARLINGTON - A local man is bringing the game of Jeopardy! to area senior centers. He performs the shows wearing the same suit as legendary host Alex Trebek.

Brett Bybell has been watching Jeopardy! his whole life. He acquired the suit from an estate sale for the former host. All of the money went to the American Cancer Society in Trebek's honor.

"It has a certificate of authenticity, and an actual tag that shows when it was used, when the show aired, when it was taped," says Bybell. "The suit was show 8282, tape date 9/9/2020, and the airdate was 11/17/2020."

Brett Bybell hosts Jeopardy! games at local senior centers CBS Boston

The episode aired nine days after Trebek died of pancreatic cancer.

Bybell's mother was on Jeopardy! in 1998. She lost in Final Jeopardy.

"She was leading by $100 going into the last round, and the category messed her up," said Bybell.

"The category was geographic word play, which I had never seen before. The answer was, 'This Asian country contains the name of a Mediterranean Volcano.' The question was Vietnam, which contains Etna in the middle," remembered Pam Bybell, Brett's mother. "If I had won and stayed out on Jeopardy! I would have been there multi days. I might have stayed in California longer, and not come home."

Instead, she came home, and Brett was born nine months later. If she won, Brett may have never been born.

If you have a loved one in a senior center, or work for a facility, and want to bring Jeopardy to your residents, you can contact Bybell at localgameshows@bybell.com