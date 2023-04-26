Watch CBS News
SJC's breathalyzer ruling puts thousands of Massachusetts drunk driving cases in jeopardy

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The highest court in Massachusetts has ruled that 27,000 people who plead guilty or were convicted on drunk driving charges are eligible for a second chance. 

Back in 2019, an investigation discovered breathalyzer testing machines were not calibrated properly, and that led to flawed test results.

The Supreme Judicial Court found "egregious government misconduct" and ruled all tests from the machine performed between June 1, 2011 and April 18, 2019 are now excluded from criminal prosecutions.

Defendants who plead guilty or were convicted with breathalyzer evidence can ask to have their pleas withdrawn or ask for a new trial. 

First published on April 26, 2023 / 11:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

