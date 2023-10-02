Breastfed babies less likely to be overweight children, researchers say

BOSTON - A new study finds how you feed your young baby may influence their degree of body fat in childhood.

Researchers at the University of Colorado analyzed data on 700 mother-child pairs and found that babies who were breastfed for at least six months had a lower percentage of body fat at age nine compared to those who were not breastfed at all or received breastmilk for less than six months.

Also, kids who were not given soda before 18 months of age had significantly less body fat by age nine.

New moms are encouraged to breastfeed for at least the first six months of their baby's life, if possible, and to avoid exposing their children to soda which has tons of calories but no nutritional value during this vulnerable stage of development.