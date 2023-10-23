Runway for Recovery helps "bring magic into our lives" for sisters battling breast cancer

BOSTON – Two Massachusetts sisters are alike in so many ways. Both have careers in education, both have two children and both are in a long battle with breast cancer.

"It was absolute shock," My Doan of Reading said. "No family history, so it definitely took me and my family by complete surprise."

My Doan was 28 when she got the news in 2010. Her older sister Lynne Cao of Natick received her diagnosis several years later, but that's where the similarities end.

"My sister, thankfully is in remission," Cao said. "Unfortunately, mine metastasized to my brain so I will continue to be in active treatment for the rest of my life. Since the initial diagnosis is my cancer had spread to my brain, and I've had three brain surgeries."

"Unfortunately, her cancer and my cancer were very different," Doan said. "Scientifically, we understand why I got diagnosed because I am BRCA2 positive, which gave my siblings some false hope when they all tested negative, and when she initially started off, it was the same stage as me. But then unfortunately she started experiencing balance issues and we later learned that her cancer had metastasized to her brain. And so I carry a lot of guilt for - you know - having the remission title and knowing that my sister is never going to have that title."

Cao said that looking back, she's glad she advocated for herself.

"There is no such thing as too early to screen yourself. I know that for myself, when my sister was diagnosed I pushed, I advocated you know because insurance wouldn't cover it," she said.

In a close-knit family, the sisters relied on each other, but still admit to very often feeling alone. Then along came Runway for Recovery.

"I remember when I first hit the stage I at one point," Cao said. "I did feel alone and I spoke to My. I was like 'I'm not sure this is right for me.'"

The non-profit started small 16 years ago, and has grown into an essential resource for local families.

"It's a night for us to just bring magic into our lives. We're able to dance freely, connect with other people who are going through similar journeys as us," Doan said.

"It's just so much energy so much just love that night and you forget, you know, that you're actually sick and it's just so powerful," Cao added.

Runway for Recovery has raised over $3 million since it was founded. This joyous fundraiser provides financial and emotional support for families while they're going through the breast cancer journey.

My added "you see kids who have lost their moms to Breast Cancer and they're able to continue on with like piano lessons and getting tutoring services and just trying to normalize their lives as much as they can in the face of such unimaginable loss."

"Now I also have other friends who are part of the runway family," Cao said. "And they're the recipients of these grants. And now I have that connection where I know that the funds and the allocations are where they're going and it's so meaningful to have that knowledge and you know it's just such an amazing organization."

Models walk the runway for themselves, or a family member who's in treatment.

For Lynne and My and other patients, it sews together a unique group that understands it all.

"It's a community that no one really wants to be a part of, right?" Doan said. "Because when you have cancer you quickly realize that it doesn't discriminate. It, you know goes across race, it goes across socio-economic stuff but when you're all a part of like something so special as runway you definitely rally together."

"And I remember being on stage and it was a day of treatment," Lynne said. " I just remember being so sick, but she's like twirling me around on stage. And we have some of the best memories and I think thanks so much runway. We have so many wonderful pictures and memories. It's just incredible."

Runway for Recovery takes place at the Westin Seaport Hotel on Thursday, October 26.