Breakheart Reservation in Saugus partially reopening after fires

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SAUGUS - The Breakheart Reservation in Saugus is partially reopening Friday following a series of brush fires in the area.

Certain trails, however, will stay closed while the Department of Conservation and Recreation clears damaged trees and cleans up areas burned by the fires.

The department said signs will be up to mark closed areas. Ash Path and Ridge Trail are among the routes affected by closures.

More than 100 brush fires have burned in Massachusetts since August 1. Roughly 38% of the state, including Breakheart, is in an area of extreme drought. 

First published on September 2, 2022 / 9:01 AM

