Multiple brush fires spread at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

SAUGUS – Multiple brush fires broke out in Saugus on Tuesday at Breakheart Reservation.

Saugus firefighters and departments from surrounding towns responded to the fire.

Massachusetts State Police troopers helped clear visitors from the reservation while flames spread.

A State Police Air Wing also helped locate fires and hot spots.

No injuries have been reported.