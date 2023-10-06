Suspect wanted after string of break-ins near Tufts University in Somerville

SOMERVILLE - Somerville Police are looking for a person of interest after a string of home break-ins near the Tufts University campus.

Grace Hustace instantly recognized the man Somerville Police are searching for.

"I saw this strange guy in my kitchen," she said.

Confusion turned to pure fear when she realized the stranger inside her home wasn't a maintenance man.

"He said 'hi' back and then ran out the back door," Hustace explained. "And so we called the police, and they searched the house, couldn't find him."

It's a bizarre situation, her roommates said, because this happened on a Sunday morning, Sept. 17, and none of their belongings are missing.

"Everyone was just pretty freaked out because he didn't steal anything and there was opportunities for him to," Sierra Moll said. "There were keys out and wallets out and he didn't take anything, he was just wandering around the kitchen."

He was captured on surveillance this week, seen with a long ponytail, backpack and bicycle wandering into people's yards in broad daylight. Somerville Police said he enters through unlocked doors between midnight and 8:30am.

"It's super scary. We've been locking all of our doors. It's just very unsettling," Moll said.

Frightening for these Tufts University students who just want to know why.

"He'd been walking around in our living room and didn't seem to touch anything…it just doesn't make sense why he was there for so long," said Hustace.

Police are urging people to lock their doors and have even tried to catch the man in the act.

"I think it's good that they have photos of him now, but definitely I don't feel totally comfortable until he's been caught," Hustace said.

If you recognize the man in the photos, you're asked to contact Somerville Police.