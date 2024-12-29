North Andover liquor store trashed, but community surprises owner by helping clean up

North Andover community cleans up liquor store after break-in and robbery

NORTH ANDOVER - Someone tore through a liquor store in North Andover, Massachusetts over the weekend and left what the owner said was hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

Owner Billy Buco came to work at McAloon's Liquors on Chickering Road Sunday morning and found bottles smashed across every aisle.

The damage inside McAloon's Liquors in North Andover on Dec. 29, 2024. Billy Buco

"My worst nightmare"

He posted a video on social media to show the extent of the damage.

"It was, like, my worst nightmare," Buco told WBZ-TV.

He said it was unlike anything he had ever seen, but it's what happened later in the day that really took him by surprise.

Community cleanup

"God gave me a lemon at eight o'clock (and then) God gave me lemonade. I had 50 people in this town cleaning my store up," Buco said.

The damage inside McAloon's Liquors in North Andover on Dec. 29, 2024. Billy Buco

They came with mops, brooms and wet/dry vacuums and they left with the store looking as good as new.

Buco said he was blown away by the outpouring of love and support.

"It was beautiful," he told WBZ. "To see this community come together was so special."

Buco has owned the store for 48 years and never thought about the impact that he's had.

"I grew up in this town, I live in this town, I raised five kids in this town, I raised six grandchildren in this town, and I give back to this town because I love it. But the people are so wonderful, it's just so crazy," he told WBZ.

Buco said he's working with police to find out who's responsible for the damage. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Dan Furman at 978-683-3168.