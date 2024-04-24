Brayan Bello lands on 15-day IL with lat tightness as hits keep coming to Red Sox rotation

BOSTON -- The hits just keep coming for the Red Sox rotation. Brayan Bello has now landed on the 15-day IL with lat tightness, becoming the third Boston starter to be sidelined since Opening Day.

Bello landed on the IL Wednesday, but it's retroactive to Sunday, April 21. Right-handed reliver Zack Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Bello's spot on the Boston roster.

Bello started the season as the ace of the Red Sox rotation when free-agent signing Lucas Giolito was lost for the season in spring training. The 24-year-old righty was coming off his best outing of the year, tossing six shutout innings while allowing just one hit in a Boston win over Pirates last Friday. For the season, Bello was 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP over five starts.

He was next scheduled to pitch Thursday afternoon's finale against the Guardians in Cleveland, but Alex Cora will now have to find a replacement arm. But he should be used to that this season by now.

In addition to losing Bello, the Red Sox rotation has also lost Nick Pivetta (elbow) and Garrett Whitlock (oblique) to injuries. That leaves just Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck in the rotation that Cora initially penciled in at the conclusion of spring training.

Despite the rash of injuries, Boston starters have continued to be a pleasant surprise this season. Red Sox starters are 9-4 and own a 1.80 ERA through the first 24 games of the season.

But now we're left wondering, who will take the ball when it's Bello's turn on the mound? Cooper Criswell and Josh Winckowski are already in the rotation as injury replacements, and there isn't much starter depth in Worcester.

Chase Anderson, a 36-year-old journeyman, could be an option with 200 starts over his 11-year career. He made 17 of those starts for the Rockies last season, going 1-6 with a 5.75 ERA after being claimed by waivers off the Tampa Bay Rays.

But chances are we'll see a few of those "opener" games in Boston's future, until the team starts to get some arms back in the rotation.