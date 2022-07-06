Brayan Bello making big league debut for Red Sox vs. Rays on Wednesday night

BOSTON -- The top pitching prospect in the Red Sox farm system will make his major league debut on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

As manager Alex Cora hinted at on Monday, Brayan Bello will be Boston's starting pitcher for Wednesday's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bello will take the mound opposite veteran Corey Kluber, as the Red Sox and Rays play the rubber match of their three-game set.

"I don't get too nervous, but I'm really happy to get the opportunity to make my MLB debut here at Fenway in front of all the fans," Bello said, per MLB.com. "I've been working really hard for this moment to be here. I'm excited. I'm just ready to go."

The 23-year-old Bello has pitched in 15 games this season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. At Double-A, he's gone 4-2 with a 1.60 ERA and 0.832 WHIP in 33.2 innings over six starts, while striking out 42 batters and walking just 12. At Triple-A, Bello is 6-2 with a 2.81 ERA and 1.169 WHIP in 51.1 innings over nine appearances (eight starts) with 72 strikeouts and 21 walks.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander has improved significantly since last season, when he went 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA in high-A and Double-A combined.

Bello signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent almost exactly five years ago, in July of 2017.

Bello's stay in the majors isn't expected to be long, as he's pitching at a time when Rich Hill, Nathan Eovaldi, and Garrett Whitlock are all on the injured list, and at a time when Chris Sale is nearing his return to the team. Still, Wednesday's showing could provide a jolt of midsummer excitement for Red Sox fans and organization members who have an eye on the future as well as the present.