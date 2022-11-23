Brandon Marshall forced to get Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Julian Edelman

BOSTON -- In terms of the standings and playoff implications, a lot was on the line when the Patriots and Jets met at Gillette Stadium last weekend. But for two former players, a whole lot more was at stake.

Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and former Jets (and Broncos, Dolphins, Bears, Giants and Seahawks) receiver Brandon Marshall made a bet on "Inside The NFL" on last week's game. If the Jets won, Edelman would have had to get a Jets tattoo.

But, thanks to Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return, Edelman won't be donning Gang Green permanently on his skin.

Instead, Marshall lost the bet, and he paid up by getting his Patriots tattoo during the filming of "Inside The NFL" for Paramount+.

Edelman, unsurprisingly, was quite thankful for the way things worked out. And he said his mother was equally excited about the development.

"I'm just thankful, I'm thankful, and New England Patriots Nation is thankful, my mother is thankful, that Marcus Jones went out there and had a house call to shut down the game so I don't have to get a tattoo. No tattoo here, Brandon. No tattoo here," Edelman said. "Easiest bet of my life."

Marshall took the loss in stride, and even said he'd treat his new ink as a business opportunity.

"Every single Jets-Pats game, I'm gonna take a photo booth outside of the stadium, and all Pats fans can come and take a picture with me for 20 bucks," Marshall said. "I'm gonna turn this into a win, man, because the Jets didn't want to win.