Brandon Bye out nine months after undergoing successful surgery for torn ACL

FOXBORO -- It's going to be a while before we see Brandon Bye in action again. The Revolution defender underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Monday, and has been given a nine-month recovery period by the club.

Bye was injured back on August 3 in New England's Leagues Cup win over Atlas FC at Gillette Stadium. He underwent successful surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday.

Bye has been New England's top right back for the majority of his six-year career with the club since drafted in the first round in 2018. He has made 153 regular season appearances (139 of which were starts) and tallied nine goals and 17 assists. He's started two of the four playoff games that he's played for the Revs.

Bye had two goals and two assists across 19 matches for New England this season.