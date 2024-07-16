The 49ers say they aren't trading Brandon Aiyuk, but the Patriots should keep calling

BOSTON -- If the Patriots want to add a No. 1 receiver before training camp kicks off next week, one just made it clear that he wants to be traded. Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

The request comes after Aiyuk has spent much of the offseason upset with the 49ers over stalled talks on a contract extension. He is set to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option, which is worth $14.1 million.

Trading for Aiyuk would mean a team has to give up a pretty hefty return to the 49ers and sign the 26-year-old to an extension. But for teams in search of a No. 1 target, he'd be worth such an investment.

The Patriots reportedly made a call to the 49ers about a Aiyuk trade a few weeks back, according to Josina Anderson, but were told that the receiver was not going to be dealt at that time. Even with Tuesday's news it doesn't sound like the 49ers want to trade the talented wideout, as they've been telling inquiring teams that they have no intentions of trading Aiyuk, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That shouldn't stop teams like New England from calling again. And again and again and again. Aiyuk would immediately slot at the top of New England's depth chart, and give Jacoby Brisett (or Drake Maye) a legitimate No. 1 receiving threat in 2024 if the Patriots can work out a deal with the 49ers.

The Patriots also have the money and cap space to pay Aiyuk, plus the draft capital it would likely take to pry him out of San Fram. He's also going to want targets, and the Patriots have a giant void atop their receiver depth chart that Aiyuk can fill.

Aiyuk was named Second-Team All Pro in 2023 after he caught 75 of the 105 passes that went his way for 1,342 yards (good for a career best 17.9 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns. He had another nine receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's run to Super Bowl LVIII.

The 25th overall pick by the 49ers in 2020, Aiyuk has averaged 67.3 receptions, 987.7 yards, and 6.3 touchdowns per year over his four seasons in the NFL.