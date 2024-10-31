Family sues Brandeis University, alleging they ignored student who died on campus

WALTHAM - The family of a college student is suing Brandeis University, accusing the school of ignoring a call for help and leaving their child to die.

"They're heartbroken"

It was last December when 20-year-old Eli Stuart died by suicide. The sophomore, according to toxicology reports, had taken a mix of prescription and over-the-counter pills.

Brandeis University student Eli Stuart Stuart family

Stuart's family has hired Boston based attorney Howard Cooper to represent them in a civil suit against the university and three of its police officers.

"They're heartbroken," said Cooper. "This is just extraordinarily devastating for this family."

According to the lawsuit, Stuart took several pills and walked outside on a chilly December morning. A professor saw them and called university police. It is alleged in the filing that the officer on the line "...responded to him dismissively stating that the person he was observing was likely a homeless person."

Cooper said his team has hours of Stuart's own audio recordings as they cried for help. He stated there is evidence that Stuart changed their mind about wanting to end their life in the middle of the crisis. Cooper alleges there is surveillance video that shows the officer's waited hours to respond and when one finally did, the filing alleges she, "failed to stop her car, failed to get out of her car, and failed even to look for the person lying on the ground."

"At this point in time Eli is completely alive," said Cooper. "Conscious, looking for help. This is not a situation where someone in the privacy of their dorm room engaged in self-harm and tragically died. This was someone who was out on campus."

Cooper claimed officers never filed a report and only started looking for Stuart after their mother called from Texas concerned over her child's safety.

Accused of negligence

The suit alleges officers found Stuart near the same spot the professor had originally told police but 12 hours too late. According to the filing, when officers finally found Stuart, they performed aid two hours before they were declared deceased.

The lawsuit also claims one of the officers has since resigned from their job at the university following an investigation into the incident.

Brandeis University released the following statement in response to a request for comment for this report:

"Eli Stuart was a beloved member of the Brandeis community and their loss was felt deeply on campus. We offer our deepest sympathies to their family. Their friends, roommates, professors, and peers all mourn their passing. Brandeis has offered resources and support to all who have been impacted by Eli's tragic loss. Nothing is more important to Brandeis than the safety and security of our students."

If you or someone you know is experiencing a suicidal crisis, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.