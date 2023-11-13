Brandeis protesters plead not guilty after arrests during pro-Palestinian demonstration

WALTHAM - Dozens of Brandeis University students walked out of class Monday in reaction to an pro-Palestinian campus protest last week that resulted in seven arrests.

All seven were in court Monday morning and pleaded not guilty. Waltham police said those arrested ignored orders to leave after the campus demonstration "became unruly." They faced charges that included disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and assault and battery on a police officer.

About 100 people were at the gathering on Friday, protesting the decision by Brandeis to dismantle the "Students for Justice in Palestine" group and to call for the "liberation" of the Palestinian people. Tensions have been running high at college campuses in Massachusetts and around the country over the war Israel has waged on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which began with a terror attack by Hamas militants on October 7.

Brandeis said that Friday's group was using threatening statements and was asked to disperse four times before police stepped in. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller spoke with some who were arrested. They called their protest peaceful, and said it was police who were violent.

"I saw police choking out the students, like hands on the front of their necks choking them. I saw police with their knees in the backs of kids. It was really very horrific," Brandeis student Farah Mahmoud said. "The rest of the police that weren't actually involved in the arresting were going around trying to disperse the group and they had their batons out and they were kind of just pushing people back to get them away, taking people's signs. It was honestly very violent from the police whereas the students were very, very peaceful the whole time."

Brandeis is a private, liberal arts university founded as nonsectarian by the Jewish community.