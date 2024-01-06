Man wanted for filming young women through their windows in Braintree

BRAINTREE - Police in Braintree are looking for a man who they said is recording young women through their windows in the middle of the night.

Police have compiled several home surveillance videos of the stranger skulking around houses and peering inside. Most of the incidents have happened since last November but there are potential cases dating back to 2021.

Police said the incidents happened in the area of Alida and Angela roads. Residents there are asked to check their security camera video to see if they captured anyone suspicious.

The man is described as a light-skinned man of average height and build. Anyone with any information is asked to call Braintree Police's Detective Division at 781-794-8620.