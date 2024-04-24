Driver injured in possible road rage shooting on I-93 in Braintree

BRAINTREE - Police are investigating a potential road rage shooting on I-93 in Braintree Wednesday afternoon. A man on the opposite side of the highway suffered a minor injury when his vehicle was struck, state police said.

The incident started between two vehicles on the northbound side of the highway at about 2:50 p.m. A person in one of the vehicles fired a gun which struck a pickup truck on the southbound side of the highway.

The man in the truck suffered "an extremely minor injury" and refused to be taken to the hospital, police said. The vehicle that was struck was not involved in the potential road rage incident, police said.

Deandre Montgomery told WBZ he was in a hotel parking lot next to the highway when he heard the shooting.

"I heard five, six gunshots go off right here on the highway," Montgomery said. He said he saw a black sedan almost lose control on the exit ramp after the shooting. "I get out, I didn't realize the guy in that white truck was actually shot," he said.

Police spent almost two hours processing the truck that was struck. The incident remains under investigation.