Fire at Braintree waste treatment facility forces neighbors to stay inside

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BRAINTREE - Several people were told to stay in their homes and don't open their windows during a fire overnight in Braintree.

Flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday at Clean Harbors, a waste storage and treatment facility on Hill Avenue that deals with hazardous materials.

No one was hurt and the fire was put out about two hours later.

It's still not clear yet how the fire started or what exactly was burning.

The town said Clean Harbors is expected to make a statement later in the day. 

First published on February 17, 2023 / 6:41 AM

