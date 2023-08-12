2 burned in Braintree boat fire, five taken to hospital

2 burned in Braintree boat fire, five taken to hospital

2 burned in Braintree boat fire, five taken to hospital

BRAINTREE - A boat fire at the Metropolitan Boat Club in Braintree sent five people to the hospital Saturday, two of them with first-degree burns.

According to Braintree Fire Department Captain Robert Leone, six adults and four children, including an infant, were on the boat when it caught fire. A gas attendant helped everyone get off the boat.

Update, #boatfire near #metropolitanyachtclub was extinguished. The boat is reportedly still in the water use caution... Posted by Harbor Master Ken Corson on Saturday, August 12, 2023

Meanwhile, a retired Braintree police officer tied the burning boat to his own boat and dragged it further in the water to prevent the dock and marina from catching fire.

"A retired police officer used his boat to tow the engulfed boat away from the dock (and) fuel supply, which more than likely averted much more damage. This allowed Braintree Fire to extinguish the boat, which was a total loss," Leone said.

All the people on the boat were evaluated for smoke inhalation, and five people were taken to the hospital. Two of the adults have first-degree burns, which are serious but not life-threatening.

Leone said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Massachusetts Environmental Police.