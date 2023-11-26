Celebration of life service to be held for former police chief killed in New Hampshire hospital shooting
TILTON, N.H. - A celebration of life service will be held Monday night to pay tribute to a former police chief who was killed in a shooting at a hospital in New Hampshire.
Bradley Haas was working security at the New Hampshire State Hospital on Nov. 17 when a gunman opened fire in the lobby, killing him. Police said his actions saved lives. The gunman was then killed by a New Hampshire state trooper assigned to the hospital.
The celebration of life service will be held at a high school in Tilton.
Haas, 63, was an Army veteran and the former police chief of the Franklin Police Department. A vigil was held in Concord in honor of him on Nov. 20.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.