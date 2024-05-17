Brad Marchand going through final steps for return, remains game-time decision for Game 6

Brad Marchand on Sam Bennett's controversial hit: "He got away with one"

Brad Marchand on Sam Bennett's controversial hit: "He got away with one"

Brad Marchand on Sam Bennett's controversial hit: "He got away with one"

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand was on the ice for Boston's optional skate Friday morning, and is considered a game-time decision for the Bruins' Game 6 showdown with the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

Marchand has missed the last two games with an upper-body injury that he suffered after a controversial hit by Florida's Sam Bennett back in Game 3. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Friday morning that there are still steps that Marchand has to go through before he is cleared for game action.

But Marchand's participation in the optional skate (after practicing on Thursday) is a positive sign for the Boston captain.

Optional AM Skate for the #NHLBruins - Brad Marchand is on the ice. Jim Montgomery says there are still steps to go through.



Montgomery said as team - he expects his team to play their best game tonight. @wbz pic.twitter.com/eZngNzupU2 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 17, 2024

While Marchand hasn't scored a goal since Game 4 of the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, a Game 6 return would provide an obvious emotional boost for the Bruins heading into Friday's must-win tilt. And despite not scoring over his last six games and missed the last two contests, Marchand's 10 points this postseason (three goals, seven assists) are tied for the most on the Bruins with forward Jake DeBrusk (five goals, five assists).

The Bruins need to win Friday night to force a winner-takes-all Game 7 back in Florida on Sunday. Boston has never overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the playoffs.

We should know if Marchand will lace up his skates or miss a third straight game shortly before the puck drops for Game 6 at 7 p.m. Friday night.