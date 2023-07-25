Brad Marchand: "There is no replacing Patrice Bergeron"

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins have a massive void to fill after Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement. For the last 19 years, Bergeron has not only been an incredible player on the ice, but an even better leader in the locker room.

Bergeron's retirement is bittersweet for anyone who follows the Bruins. He gave Boston fans nearly two decades of professionalism and unparalleled two-way play. His six Selke Awards as the best defensive forward in the NHL will likely never be matched, and Boston fans will be forever grateful for Bergeron's role in bringing a Stanley Cup title to town in 2011.

Filling Bergeron's skates will be a monumental task for next year's Bruins team. Brad Marchand said it will be impossible.

"You don't replace a guy like that," Marchand, who shared a line with Bergeron since 2011, told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche in a Zoom interview Tuesday afternoon.

Bergeron and Marchand had an instinctive relationship on the ice. They simply knew what the other was going to do with the puck before anyone else. Marchand is sad to see Bergeron hang up his skates, but happy that the 38-year-old will now be able to live a regular life after dedicating so much time to the sport of hockey and the Boston Bruins.

"I'm disappointed and really going to miss him on and off the ice. We spent a lot of time together on the road and on the ice during practice and during games. But at the same time, I'm excited for him and his next journey in life. He has a beautiful young family and he'll be able to be around for them all the time and take in all the time he's been away and make up for that; be the super dad that he is.

"He's given everything he possible could to the game," added Marchand. "When he's in it he's so dedicated and plays with so much pride. Every day he wants to be his best. It's taken a toll on his body so I'm excited for him and his next chapter. I'm going to miss him, obviously."

The Bruins have had some incredible players from Bobby Orr to Johnny Bucyk to Ray Bourque. But Marchand believes that Bergeron has his own special place in not just Bruins history, but NHL history.

"Bergy was the best two-way player to play the game. He had this will to want to be the best every night and to want to win. He had that ability where he was willing to play through anything and sacrifice his body," explained Marchand. "It's pretty rare to see a guy that is that unselfish and willing to do anything to win."

Marchand said that Bergeron's unselfishness added an extra layer to what made him such a special player.

"I've never seen anyone so selfless in the room. Everything he tried to do was to the betterment of the team and to help all the guys out," said Marchand. "His leadership abilities are incredible. He was able to thrive in so many different areas that most guys aren't able to. He was a very gifted player, a very gifted leader, and an incredible person."

Now the Bruins will have to try to fill that void in the 2023-24 season. Marchand said that will take a fill group effort, with everyone needing to chip in with the little things that made Patrice Bergeron so special.

"There's no way we can replace Bergy," he said. "But as a group we'll get together and start trying to fill that void a little bit."