Brad Marchand guarantees himself some hearty boos on Bruins' upcoming road trip

BOSTON -- The Bruins are set to embark on a four-game road trip out west. Brad Marchand was already certain to be on the receiving end of some hate-filled boos for the game in Vancouver, where he's kind of been the city's least favorite player since June of 2011. But he has now used social media to ensure that he'll be hearing much of the same in Seattle and Edmonton, too.

Marchand commented on an Instagram post which said that Seattle, Detroit and Edmonton are reportedly front-runners to host the 2025 NHL All-Star Game.

"Lol can't wait to see how many guys boycott that game," Marchand said.

That comment switched platforms over to Twitter by of a screen shot, with Marchand simply saying, "I mean it's true."

I mean it’s true https://t.co/G2HzORnv4r — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 21, 2023

As expected, fans from those three cities didn't love it.

One Twitter user whose bio says he's the team barber of the Edmonton Oilers tweeted at Marchand, saying he won't be making the game anyway.

"I hope not if it's in one of those places lol" Marchand replied.

When another Twitter user said that fans in those cities won't enjoy seeing one of the best players in the NHL "put their city down." Marchand's reply was succinct: "Wahhh."

Wahhh — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 21, 2023

An Oilers fan also got personal, calling Marchand a [bleeping] diva, while advising him to "go put on your nail polish and lipstick" because "Alberta is too tough for little Brad."

"Let's put it this way," Marchand responded. "No one's taking less to stay there."

It's unclear what exactly Marchand might has against Detroit, Edmonton and Seattle. But it's pretty clear he doesn't consider any of them destinations for All-Star festivities.

Yet, as luck may have it, Marchand will be visiting Seattle on Thursday night, and he'll be making the trek to Edmonton on Monday -- with the stop in Vancouver sandwiched in the middle on Saturday. (The trip ends with a game in Calgary. Marchand has yet to air his feelings toward Alberta's largest city.)

He may not be loving the late-February weather in those locales, and the fans in attendance will likely try to share their own displeasure with him.