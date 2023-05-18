Watch CBS News
I-Team: Mass General resident tried to bring rifle to hospital

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A Mass General employee is facing charges after police said he tried to bring a rifle to the hospital Wednesday night.

Police said the man called them and said he heard God told him to bring his rifle out and that police were trying to kill him. Police tried to keep him on the phone as they searched for him, trying to track his location with cellphone towers.

I-Team sources said the man is an MGH resident and the weapon was a rifle with no bullets in it.

Ultimately, police said the man arrived at MGH and was met by a security officer outside. The security officer allegedly told him to put what he was holding on the ground - it turned out to be the rifle wrapped in a shower curtain.

Police secured the gun and brought the man into the emergency room. He's now receiving psychiatric care and will be charged with illegal gun possession.

"No patients were affected and the hospital remained open and operating normally," said Mass General Brigham in a statement. "We appreciate the quick actions of all involved, including our colleagues and the Boston Police Department."

