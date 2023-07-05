Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester campaigns for NBA champion Bruce Brown to come visit

DORCHESTER - A group of kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester has released a video asking NBA champion and Dorchester native, Bruce Brown, to visit them.

Last month, Brown helped the Denver Nuggets win their first NBA title.

Their video is called "Ambition" and features the kids talking about their dreams for the future. They said Brown is an inspiration, seeing someone like them reach such high heights.

Hey Bruce Brown Jr., congratulations on winning the NBA Championship! 💙 Our members would love to see the trophy and meet you back in Dorchester! Our gym is always open for you! 😎 Congratulations on this outstanding achievement from your friends at BGCD & Boston Amateur Basketball Club! 🏆

"A kid from Dorchester to not only play at the highest level but won at the highest level just means a lot to me," said Jaylin.

"I think that seeing somebody that grew up in the same neighborhood, in the same city, go on to achieve success at the highest level in a professional sport is really incredible," said Brendan McDonald of the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester.

After the Nuggets won, Brown told the Globe's Garry Washburn that he'd bring the Larry O'Brien trophy back to Dorchester. The kids at the Boys & Girls Club said they would love to see it but even if Brown can't bring the trophy, they'd love to see him.

"I look at him and I see a man doing great. If he could do something of that level of importance, why can't I?" said one of the kids.