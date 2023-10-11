"We are Dorchester," Boys and Girls Clubs develops sense of community for generations

BOSTON - There's a refreshing trend happening at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester. It has staying power.

"I just thought, hey, I will give it a shot for one year and I will be out. That was my commitment to the club and 28 years later, I'm still here. I'm still happy," said Queenette Santos, the vice president of youth and teen programming.

"I have been at the club, I love to say, my whole life," communications and marketing coordinator Julianne Hunt told WBZ-TV.

Those who were members as kids, come back as adults and become part of the staff and help out. There is an important reason for that.

"It really is just the sense of community and family and the trust that everyone has built with each other. All of the senior staff that I grew up with are still here," Hunt said.

The club has programs for children ages 5 to 18 and they adapt to the times.

"And it includes the arts, music, dance, sports, swimming, education. Pretty much any activity that goes on for school age children and teens," said Brendan McDonald, the vice president of programming and a club member since he was five years old.

Those in the know understand. The club answers the call.

"We are Dorchester! We really do what we can for our community, in terms of connecting with our families, meeting them where they are and providing the services when we can," said school age coordinator Jocelyn Sammy, a club member since age seven.

Providing that safe space for the community is invaluable.

"What it's like for me, it's happiness, it's joy. That's what keeps me as well. When they're happy, I'm happy, the staff are happy. It's just like being a kid every day," said Santos.

For more information, visit their website.